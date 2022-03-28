WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is detailing a plan to transform Hill East and the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium (RFK) Stadium campus.

Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 “Fair Shot” Budget includes a $251 million dollar investment in the D.C. Jail and a $60 million proposal for a new SportsComplex@RFK on the RFK Campus.

Tyrance Jones has lived in Ward 7 for 50 years. He says the changes are a long time coming.

“This is my community, and as I look around, I’m looking at RFK Stadium, which is in dire need of repair,” said Jones. “There’s a lot of land out here that we can do a lot with.”

Bowser has a vision for the RFK Stadium campus, one that includes more affordable housing, retail and recreational facilities.

“There will be indoor track and gymnastics and swimming, and other sports and recreation activities that currently our kids are going outside of the district to participate in,” said the mayor.

Bowser calls the $60 million dollar renovation a “down payment” on a hopefully larger investment. The ultimate goal is to obtain the stadium from the federal government and create a new complex.

“The infrastructure work alone is going to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. In order to justify using our tax dollars to make that kind of investment, we also have to spin off some revenue for the District,” said Bowser.

Down the block from RFK Stadium is the DC Jail, where Bowser is investing $215 million to create a treatment and rehabilitation annex. The renovations will also remove the oldest part of the jail.

“The facility will represent our focused commitment to the rehabilitation of our residents, by increasing physical space for educational and vocational opportunities,” said Tom Faust, director for the Department of Corrections. Estimated design and construction of the jail will begin through fiscal year 2026.

Bowser’s budget also includes a $18.5 million dollar pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Anacostia River. It will connect people at the RFK Campus to Kingman and Heritage islands.