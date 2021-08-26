Body-worn camera footage released in fatal officer-involved shooting in Northeast

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, around 2:45 am in the area of New York Avenue and Florida Avenue, Northeast.

Authorities say uniformed patrol officers from the Fifth District were dispatched to the intersection of Florida Avenue and New York Avenue Northeast, in response to a report of an unconscious person inside a vehicle occupying a traffic lane. Officers arrived on the scene and saw an adult male unresponsive with his foot on the brake pedal of his running vehicle, with a visible handgun in his waistband.

Officials say MPD members tried to engage the driver. The driver reacted and moved the vehicle forward, officers ordered him to stop the vehicle and he did. According to officials, the driver then proceeded forward as an MPD member discharged their service weapon multiple times, striking the driver inside the vehicle. Officials sat the vehicle then continued forward before coming to a stop in the area of New York Avenue, Northeast.

After removing the driver from the vehicle MPD members immediately began lifesaving efforts, officials say. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver to a local area hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Antwan Gilmore, of Capitol Heights, Md.