Bluejacket Breweries’ limited edition brew benefits the Nationals’ Youth Baseball Academy

“We Are the Ship, All Else is the Sea” is inspired by Washington Homestead Grays great and Washington Nationals Ring of Honor member Josh Gibson.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Every year, the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy supports thousands of D.C. youth through after-school programs, community-based baseball and softball programs for kids ages six through 12, and its HUSTLE program: a competitive team of about 80 talented players.

“We’re able to provide them with a really engaging program that’s not only improving their academics but improving their character and making them future leaders of their community, which is what we want,” said Director of Baseball and Softball Nick Sussman, “and best case scenario is one of my former players comes back and takes my job.”

Bluejacket Breweries, which is just down the street from Nats Park, is supporting the YBA and its HUSTLE Program with the rollout of a new brew. Bluejacket will donate 10% of the proceeds from a pack of the limited edition “We Are the Ship, All Else is the Sea,” inspired by Washington Homestead Grays great and Washington Nationals Ring of Honor member Josh Gibson. Sussman says Gibson was one of the “greatest power hitters of all time,” and the label is a way of “giving him the credit he deserves.”

And in turn, Gibson’s image will help support the HUSTLE kids who are learning how to “win in the right way,” care for their teammates, and how to deal with failure and adversity.

The campaign was purposefully launched during Black History Month. “When you walk into Bluejacket you see ‘Black Lives Matter’ right in the front so it’s something we’ve been standing behind for a long time and this opportunity was one that we were really excited about,” said Beverage Director and Managing Partner Greg Engert.

Engert says the brewery’s business was 95% in person before the pandemic. COVID-19 turned that on its head, turning 95% of its business into takeout orders. Engert says they used the time to partner with other organizations to become a “mouthpiece to celebrate local organizations.”

“We realized that we have an opportunity to make an impact on the community and to communicate goals that we think that our community should have,” he said. “Goals of equity and goals that allow underserved communities to have access to things that they may not have otherwise.”