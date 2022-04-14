WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday several black fraternities and sororities were vandalized on Howard University’s campus.

The Howard community woke up in shock seeing the photos of the vandalism circulating on social media. Some students feel that HBCUs are under attack, especially this coming after a string of threats made towards these schools during Black History Month.

“This is history, you know, basically debased…so it was really disheartening for us on,” Tar-U-Way Bright, Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated’s Beta Chapter.

Jonathan Gather says when he saw what happened, he immediately helped his fellow D9 organizations clean up. He says this was the utmost disrespectful act, especially during probate season. But he says whatever message the person responsible wanted to send by doing this won’t be received and they will continue on celebrating their legacy.

“The service events that we do, all the opportunities for other students to see Greeks on campus are extremely important,” said Gather. “So seeing that the faith really, actually put a bit of a damper on our heart.”

In a statement Howard University wrote “these senseless acts of vandalism are unacceptable and run contrary to the values of respect and tolerance that we as an institution strive to uphold. The deliberate damaging of any Howard buildings or artifacts is expressly prohibited. the individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly.”

Howard University also says their campus police department has launched an investigation of the incident, and the university will address this issue promptly.