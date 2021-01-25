Bipartisan bill introduced to award Officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman arrives in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A bill was introduced on Monday to award Officer Eugene Goodman of the Capitol police with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Goodman was the Capitol police officer who led an angry mob away from the Senate chambers on the day of the Capitol breach. Goodman distracted the group, leading them through the building and towards more Capitol police officers.

For his quick thinking, Goodman was named acting Deputy Sergeant of Arms of the Capitol Police, and he also was given the honor to escort Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration. Now dozens of senators from both parties would like to honor him further.

Among them is West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who released a statement saying, “Officer Eugene Goodman stood bravely in the face of violence and his courageous actions undoubtedly saved lives. We owe him so much for his selfless actions on January 6th.”