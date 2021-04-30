Bipartisan Addiction & Mental Health Task Force meets for the first time

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Four members of Congress, from both sides of the aisle, have created an Addiction and Mental Health Task Force to address two crises facing our nation: the COVID-19 pandemic, and substance abuse/mental health problems.

The bipartisan task force held their first roundtable on Thursday, April 29, with guests Dr. Chris Jones, Deputy Director of the C.D.C. Injury Center and Dr. Wilson Compton, Deputy Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The round table lasted for an hour and a half, and the doctors were able to give insight on the groups focus areas.

The task force’s main goal is to put together bills that will be passed and signed into law to successfully address substance abuse and mental health issues.

The task force is made up of Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH), Representatie David Trone (D-MD), Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA).

To watch the full video of the meeting, click here.