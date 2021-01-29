Billboard depicting George Floyd’s death goes up on South Capitol Street

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The District of Columbia has a new billboard for residents and visitors to take in, and it has a goal of sparking conversations about race in America.

The billboard has an oil painting on one side of it that depicts George Floyd’s death. On the other side, it has a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that reads, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

The New York-based artist who created the painting is named Don Perlis. He said, “People have to talk and get along and try to get to the bottom of what’s wrong. There has to be conversation.” Perlis said he created the painting after seeing news videos break down the death of Floyd, and in doing so, he felt the emotion was taken out of it. He explained, “Part of the purpose that we put the billboard around is to get a dialogue. Get people to talk about this horror because that’s the only way to resolve these racial tensions.”

The billboard has been placed in cities across the country, such as New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles. It was brought to the District of Columbia because an anonymous resident funded the billboard to come. That resident said, “We need to encourage civilized conversations about how to remedy ingrained behavior that’s completely UN-civilized. A single powerful image such as the painting by Don Perlis can sustain this kind of conversation.”

Perlis said, “Another purpose is to make an image and not forget what happened, and not forget George Floyd’s death so he wouldn’t have died for nothing.” Perlis said the Nation’s Capital is a quintessential place to keep the race conversation going. He said, “It’s a perfect place for the dialogue to be picked up and accentuated and it’s very important for us that this happen.”

Out of the 2,000-3,000 paintings that Perlis has made in his over 50-year career, he said this one sticks with him. “The fact that art, you make a painting that could actually effect people and their lives, it’s got to be one of the most important things I’ve ever done, I think, if not the most important thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

The billboard will be up for at least four weeks. It is located in a parking lot across the street from Nationals Park. The billboard is privately funded. Perlis shared a GoFundMe link for anyone who wants to donate.

To check out more of Perlis’s art, click here.