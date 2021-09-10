Biden visits DC middle school to discuss safe in-person learning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Brookland Middle School to talk about keeping students safe so far this school year.

During his tour, Biden also promoted the importance of staff getting vaccinated and called on all governors to require vaccination for all teachers and staff. Biden even called out some Republican governors calling them “cavalier with the health of children.”

“We all know if schools follow the science and implement safety measures like vaccination, testing, masking… then students can be safe at schools and safe from covid-19,” said President Biden.

Biden also said he is doing everything to support the FDA in their ongoing effort to approve vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old.