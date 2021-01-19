Biden, Harris memorialize COVID-19 deaths as part of Inaugural festivities

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris continued their Inauguration festivities on Tuesday, January 19, with a memorial to those who died of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Memorial is at the Reflection Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Along the pool, 400 8-foot tall beams were illuminated to represent the 400,000 American lives lost to the virus. The beams will be lit through the night, until dusk on January 20.

The ceremony was short but still very emotional. There was a prayer, Amazing Grace sang by a local area nurse, and short remarks by both Vice President-Elect Harris and President-Elect Joe Biden. “For many months we have grieved by ourselves,” Harris said. “Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together.” During his remarks, Biden said, “to heal we must remember.”

The two and their spouses looked onto the memorial while “Hallelujah” was sang, and then exited.

The Inaugural team also paid tribute to the Americans who won’t be able to attend the Inauguration by placing 200,000 United States state and territorial flags on the National Mall.