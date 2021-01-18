Biden and Harris do community service on MLK Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — While tensions ran high in Washington, D.C., President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris took time to do community service on Monday.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Biden and Harris attended two separate service projects. Biden and his wife Jill Biden, as well as other members of their family, took to Philadelphia to package food boxes for hungry families. Working on an assembly line in the parking lot of Philabundance, an organization that fights hunger, the Bidens helped to package about 150 boxes of fruit and non-perishables.

Meanwhile, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff stayed local and volunteered with Martha’s Table, a food bank, in southeast D.C.

Conversely, Monday marked the 6th consecutive day President Donald Trump stayed in the White House and out of the public’s view. In previous years, Trump spent MLK Day by visiting Dr. King’s memorial in Washington.

Harris seemed unfazed by the worries over more violence on inauguration day, saying “I am very much looking forward to being sworn in as the next Vice President of the United States, and I will walk there to that moment proudly with my head up and my shoulder back.”