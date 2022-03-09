WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Certain D.C. government employees will be seeing raises and increased benefits after Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bargaining agreement on Wednesday, the first agreement since February of 2018.

A release from her office said that this serves more than 11,000 employees in the government and 27 unions and labor organizations.

As part of this agreement, the employees will be receiving a 3.5% bonus in Fiscal Year 2022, a 2.5% raise in Fiscal Year 2023 and a 3% raise in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025. D.C. will also increase the amount of money set aside for the Negotiated Employee Assistance Home Purchase PRogam (NEAHP), which “provides financial assistance with down payments and closing costs” for employees who are trying to buy a home in D.C.

“This agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining a collaborative negotiation process with our union representatives as we both have a common goal and vision: to support the public servants who deliver for our District residents every day,” Mayor Bowser said in the release.