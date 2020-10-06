Ballot drop boxes now available across the city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Ballot drop boxes are open in over 50 places in the District of Columbia.
Election officials said voters can drop their completed mail-in ballots at any one of the locations between now and Election Day, November 3.
The boxes are secure, but if voters do not feel comfortable dropping their ballot off, they can take it to any early voting site during advanced voting, or any polling site on Election Day.
A full list of drop boxes by Ward can be found below:
WARD 1
- Frank D. Reeves Center: 2000 14th Street, NW
- Mt. Pleasant Library: 3160 16th Street, NW
- Columbia Heights Shopping Center: 3100 14th Street, NW
- Sun Trust Bank (Park Area): 1800 Columbia Road, NW
- Banneker Community Center: 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
WARD 2
- Georgetown Library: 3260 R Street, NW
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library: 901 G Street, NW
- West End Library: 2301 L Street, NW
- Stead Recreation Center: 1625 P Street, NW
- Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro (Available October 8, 2020): 2301 I Street, NW
WARD 3
- Guy Mason Recreation Center: 3600 Calvert Street, NW
- Chevy Chase Library: 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW
- Tenley-Friendship Library: 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Cleveland Park Library: 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW
- Palisades Library: 4901 V Street, NW
- Second District Police Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
WARD 4
- Takoma Metro: 327 Cedar Street, NW
- Petworth Library: 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW
- Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library: 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW
- Fourth District Police Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
- Lamond Recreation Center: 20 Tuckerman Street, NE
- Takoma Park Neighborhood Library: 416 Cedar Street, NW
WARD 5
- Woodridge Library: 1801 Hamlin Street, NE
- UDC Community College @Backus: 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE
- Perry Street Prep Charter School: 1800 Perry Street, NE
- Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center: 1299 Neal Street, NE
- Dunbar High School: 101 N Street, NW
- Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance): 1309 5th Street, NE
- Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb): 625 Monroe Street, NE
- Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Median in Giant Parking Lot): 1060 Brentwood Road NE
WARD 6
- Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library:1630 7th Street, NW
- Northeast Library: 330 7th Street, NE
- Rosedale Library: 1701 Gales Street, NE
- Southwest Library: 425 M Street, SW
- Eastern Market: 225 7th Street, SE
- BOE Headquarters: 1015 Half Street, SE
- Northwest One Neighborhood Library: 155 L Street, NW
- Southeast Neighborhood Library: 403 7th Street, SE
WARD 7
- Capital View Library: 5001 Central Avenue, SE
- Deanwood Library: 1350 49th Street, NE
- Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library: 3935 Benning Road, NE
- Francis A. Gregory Library: 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE
- Sixth District Police Station: 5002 Hayes Street, NE
- Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV): 4525 Benning Road, SE
- Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) (Available October 8, 2020): 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
- Ridge Road Community Center: 830 Ridge Road, SE
WARD 8
- Anacostia Library: 1800 Good Hope Road SE
- Parklands-Turner Library: 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE
- Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library: 115 Atlantic Street, SW
- Seventh District Police Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE
- The ARC: 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
- Department of Human Services: 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
- Hendley Elementary School: 425 Chesapeake Street, SE
- Patterson Elementary School: 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW
- Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Available October 8, 2020): 1812 Erie Street, SE
