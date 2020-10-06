Ballot drop boxes now available across the city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Ballot drop boxes are open in over 50 places in the District of Columbia.

Election officials said voters can drop their completed mail-in ballots at any one of the locations between now and Election Day, November 3.

The boxes are secure, but if voters do not feel comfortable dropping their ballot off, they can take it to any early voting site during advanced voting, or any polling site on Election Day.

A full list of drop boxes by Ward can be found below:

