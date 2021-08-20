WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After taking a year off for the pandemic, Awesome Con is back at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from August 20 through August 22. The comic con convention is expecting 70,000 people to come out and get their geek on.

Day one was packed with vendors of all kinds, people cosplaying their favorite characters and sharing their fandom with each other. Throughout the weekend, excitement levels will rise with fan-favorite celebrities dropping in to say hi and sign autographs.

While the convention center will be swarming with people, there are strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including masks for everyone indoors. April Pinett, a vendor working with Creative and Tranquil Spirits, said this is the business’s first time at Awesome Con, and they were stoked to be able to make it, no matter the rules and regulations. She said, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m sure everyone agrees that it is annoying to wear a mask, but if we have to wear a mask to enjoy this, it’s worth it. To get out of the house, to resume a somewhat normal way of life, it’s not a bad thing.”

Tickets are still available for Awesome Con. Click here for more on pricing and hours.