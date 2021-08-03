August 3rd marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — August 3rd marks the approximate day a Black woman must work into the new year to make what White, non-Hispanic men made at the end of the previous year.

Over the course of a 40-year career, Black women lose out on nearly a million dollars in income. Census data shows that this is a 63% wage gap, meaning Black women make 63 cents for every dollar paid to a White man.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, research, and education.

“So many of the leadership positions are controlled by individuals who in many cases hold their own stereotypes and biases about Black women and other women of color,” said Gloria Blackwell, AAUW Executive Vice President & Chief Program Officer.

Just during the COVID-19 pandemic, the employment to population ratio for Black women dropped sx percent from 60% to 54%, the largest drop among all groups. 80% of Black women are also mothers and serves at the sole or primary breadwinner of their households, so the pay gap also puts Black families as a whole in struggling financial situations.

Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed the day in the District emphasizing the need continue to fight the economic inequality Black women face every day and highlighting the need for a higher minimum wage. For information on the Work Smart salary negotiation program, click here.