Audit reveals schools are missing consistent, transparent data

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor completed an audit of D.C. schools that revealed more and better data is needed in order to improve the school system.

The lack of data is across the board for both D.C. Public Schools and D.C. Public Charter Schools. The 300-page report comes after Council legislation in 2018 required an educational audit. The report reveals that despite getting millions of dollars from both federal and local governments, there is still a lack of data tracking attendance over time, behavioral issues, test scores, course work and more.

The D.C. Auditor recommends that schools start implementing a Statewide Longitudinal Data Collection that will keep data on each school and each student. Without properly updating the same data across the board, it is difficult for educators to recognize every time there is a problem, which leaves students without needed help and affects graduation rates down the road.

Currently, about 20% of District ninth-graders are held back each year. This is an example of one issue that a Statewide Longitudinal Data collection would help to address.

Kathy Patterson, D.C. Auditor, explained, “We’re saying we need sophisticated, well-managed, comprehensive data to really assess whether we are doing the best for kids.”

The Director of Education Research, Erin Roth, added, “(The system) uses data to intervene and target resources for kids most at risk, typically most at risk of dropping out of high school. And we want to jump in early, much earlier than we are currently.”

Currently, Mayor Muriel Bowser is searching for a new State Superintendent. The D.C. Auditor’s Office hopes that she will choose someone who has experience with data collection systems like the one that is being recommended. In the meantime, Councilmember Mary Cheh will be bringing legislation to the D.C. Council that will require schools to begin keeping track of the data that has been missing.