WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 3, 2022, is World Hearing Day. According to the American Academy of Audiologists, it’s a time to raise awareness for hearing loss prevention.

According to the National Institute of Health, one in eight people in the United States suffer from some sort of hearing loss, and that includes young people.

The CDC reported that 12 percent of adolescents have permanent damage to their hearing from exposure to excessively loud noise.

Experts say you’re never too young to lose your hearing and its important parents take precautions for young children who can’t protect themselves.

Hearing experts recommend:

Use earplugs around loud noises Turn the volume down Give your ears time to recover

According to the CDC, any noise above 70 decibels like a rock concert is more likely to damage your hearing.