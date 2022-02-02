At-Large D.C. Council member Robert White announces plan to tackle crime in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. At-Large Council member and mayoral hopeful Robert White shared his plan to tackle crime in Washington on Wednesday.

“Here’s the bottom line: our current approach to public safety is not working. We cannot continue to put more taxpayer money into the same failed approach, hoping for a different outcome,” said White.

White describes his proposed plan as a “three-pronged strategy” to bring down crime and increase public safety.

“This plan will prevent crime by investing in proven strategies, respond more effectively to the crime when it happens by improving our responses, and help communities recover from the impacts of crime,” said White.

The Council member says his plan is “proactive, not reactive,” saying the strategy is primarily focused on preventing crime before it happens.

“On preventing crime, we will use a focused-deterrence approach. There are a small number of people committing the vast majority of violent crimes. We must reach them and engage them,” said White.

The plan includes increased violence interrupter programs, sending resources into crime-targeted neighborhoods. This would include resources such as offering job training, education, housing, substance abuse and mental health resources.

The Council member said he would also reform the police department, aiming to “streamline” the police portfolio to free up police resources, focusing on crime rather than noise complaints and traffic violations.

White is also aiming to re-build trust amongst community members and police.

“We will expand de-escalation use of force training, eliminating dangerous police tactics, and removing punitive measures,” said White.

The overarching message of the plan was to target youth, creating after school activities before children and teens “turn to the streets.”

“We need to catch and help young people before they turn to crime,” said White.

