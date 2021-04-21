At-home COVID-19 testing kits now available

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health have launched a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits called Test Yourself D.C.
Through the program, residents can either take a COVID-19 test on-site or drop off a test sample at the closest D.C. Library drop box at no cost. There will be around 8,000 Test Yourself D.C. kits available each week, with 100 to 200 test kits available at each site every day.
The week of April 19, testing kit locations will be open for pickups Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Starting the week of May 3, the locations will be open for pickups Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Testing kits can be dropped off seven days a week, no later than 8:00 p.m. If test samples are not delivered to drop-off locations by 8:00 p.m. of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected.
Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself D.C. kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners and will take three to five days for results to be delivered.
|Site
|Address
|Ward
|Mt. Pleasant Library
|3160 16th Street NW, 20010
|Ward 1
|Georgetown Library
|3260 R Street NE, 20007
|Ward 2
|MLK Central Library
|901 G Street NW, 20001
|Ward 2
|West End Library
|2301 L Street NW, 20037
|Ward 2
|Chevy Chase Library
|5625 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20015
|Ward 3
|Cleveland Park Library
|3310 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20008
|Ward 3
|Tenley-Friendship Library
|4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 20016
|Ward 3
|Petworth Library
|4200 Kansas Avenue NW, 20011
|Ward 4
|Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
|7420 Georgia Avenue NW, 20012
|Ward 4
|Woodridge Library
|1801 Hamlin Street NE, 20018
|Ward 5
|Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
|1630 7th Street NW
|Ward 6
|Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
|3935 Benning Road NE, 20032
|Ward 7
|Capitol View Library
|5001 Central Avenue SE, 20019
|Ward 7
|Francis A. Gregory Library
|3660 Alabama Avenue SE, 20020
|Ward 7
|Anacostia Library
|1800 Good Hope Road SE, 20020
|Ward 8
|Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
|115 Atlantic Street SW, 20032
|Ward 8
The Test Yourself D.C. kits can be used on individuals ages three and up. D.C. Health recommends parents or guardians assist children 17 and younger.
For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov, and for other ways to get tested, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.