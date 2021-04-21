At-home COVID-19 testing kits now available

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health have launched a program offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits called Test Yourself D.C.

Through the program, residents can either take a COVID-19 test on-site or drop off a test sample at the closest D.C. Library drop box at no cost. There will be around 8,000 Test Yourself D.C. kits available each week, with 100 to 200 test kits available at each site every day.

The week of April 19, testing kit locations will be open for pickups Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Starting the week of May 3, the locations will be open for pickups Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Testing kits can be dropped off seven days a week, no later than 8:00 p.m. If test samples are not delivered to drop-off locations by 8:00 p.m. of the same day of collection and registration, individuals will be notified that their sample cannot be processed and must be re-collected.

Test samples submitted via the Test Yourself D.C. kit will be sent to one of the District’s laboratory partners and will take three to five days for results to be delivered.

Site Address Ward Mt. Pleasant Library 3160 16th Street NW, 20010 Ward 1 Georgetown Library 3260 R Street NE, 20007 Ward 2 MLK Central Library 901 G Street NW, 20001 Ward 2 West End Library 2301 L Street NW, 20037 Ward 2 Chevy Chase Library 5625 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20015 Ward 3 Cleveland Park Library 3310 Connecticut Avenue NW, 20008 Ward 3 Tenley-Friendship Library 4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 20016 Ward 3 Petworth Library 4200 Kansas Avenue NW, 20011 Ward 4 Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library 7420 Georgia Avenue NW, 20012 Ward 4 Woodridge Library 1801 Hamlin Street NE, 20018 Ward 5 Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library 1630 7th Street NW Ward 6 Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library 3935 Benning Road NE, 20032 Ward 7 Capitol View Library 5001 Central Avenue SE, 20019 Ward 7 Francis A. Gregory Library 3660 Alabama Avenue SE, 20020 Ward 7 Anacostia Library 1800 Good Hope Road SE, 20020 Ward 8 Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library 115 Atlantic Street SW, 20032 Ward 8

The Test Yourself D.C. kits can be used on individuals ages three and up. D.C. Health recommends parents or guardians assist children 17 and younger.

For more information about Test Yourself DC, please visit testyourself.dc.gov, and for other ways to get tested, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.