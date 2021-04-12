Asian American group protests Vice President Kamala Harris, asks for pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Protesters stood outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

NAKASEC, a national Asian American organization, stood outside the Vice President’s home on Massachusetts Ave. to demand a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.



“We’re calling on the vice president as the daughter of two immigrants to either choose to fight for us or watch our families continue to get deported,” said Esther Jeon, NACASEK member. “They have not delivered on their promises.”

The promise they’re referring to? The Biden administration’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants within the first 100 days of his presidency. Now, NAKASEC is asking for Vice President Harris to use her tie-breaking vote in the Senate to get legislation passed.

“If she is the champion of our community, she has to come out to say she wants to include legalizing 11 million undocumented immigrants on the jobs and infrastructure package,” said Jung Kim, NAKASEC member.

The protest comes after a spike in Asian hate crimes across the country, which Vice President Harris has openly condemned.

“A harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us. The president and I will not be silent, we will not stand by,” Harris said at a press conference regarding the Atlanta shootings in March.

The group is demanding more, calling for the abolishment of ICE and ending deportations. It’s a call for action, asking the vice president to stand with her Asian immigrant community.

“We call her one of us because we feel really strongly that on some level she can understand the struggles that our community is going through better than anyone in that White House right now,” said Jeon.

The group will be protesting outside every day for the rest of this week.