As federal funding runs dry, the 11th Street Bridge Park supports Anacostia’s small businesses

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Once it’s finished, the 11th Street Bridge Park will be a recreational park over the Anacostia River. The organization’s Equitable Development Manager Vaughn Perry says they’re hard at work to make sure it’s “more than just a park.”

“Historic Anacostia has been historically marginalized and disinvested in and we look at this as an opportunity to bring new resources to the community,” Perry said. “I live here in Ward 8 so I was able to see it from a resident perspective. Early on they wanted to go in and engage with the community to actually ask, ‘What is it that you want? Is this something you want?’”

The park is part of 34 strategies of the organization’s Equitable Development Plan to support the ward’s small businesses, cultural equity, housing, and the workforce. As federal funding runs dry in the middle of a global pandemic, the 11th Street Bridge Park is lending a hand to small business owners, including chef and co-owner of Open Crumb, Peter Opare.

“The DC government – I think I have to give them kudos for the way they’ve handled things the best they can with their budget – but the federal government has really let things slide,” said Opare.

His family opened their restaurant about two years ago, and Bridge Park has been there from the beginning. Its community supported agriculture program bagged fresh produce and Open Crumb products to market the business. “They like the items and they are returning so it did help drive business here that I don’t think I would’ve been able to reach out on my own and get,” Opare said.

When the pandemic hit, Bridge Park and the Anacostia BID helped businesses buy equipment and apply for grants. They also helped businesses board up their windows during the summer’s civil unrest.

“We believe that the solutions are right here in the community,” Perry said. “We’re not trying to come in and tell you, ‘This is what you should do.’ It’s really: ‘What do you think your issues are? What do you believe the solutions can be? How can we bring resources to help support those solutions coming to pass?’”

“Small businesses such as mine are overlooked and that is a problem,” Opare said. “It’s really hard to stay relevant in the economic space, the city – even pre-Covid – because of high overhead costs and the barrier to entry but I feel like with organizations like this it makes it more accessible.”