Art All Night is back for two nights this weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, the District of Columbia’s Art All Night art festival is back for the 10th annual event.

The Department of Small and Local Business Development puts on the event each year, which celebrates local artists and provides family fun in several locations across D.C. The Director of DSLBD, Kristi Whitfield, said, “The artist community is going to be able to reflect those unique, intrinsic differences that help us celebrate the beauty and tapestry of our city.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. each night, and in some locations goes until 3 a.m. Since the 2020 festival was held virtually, this year’s event has been spread out into two nights. John Falcicchio, the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, said, “What art does is it lets us see the world around us in a different way, and all of us know that after the last 18 months we’ve had, we need that uplifting experience.”

16 neighborhoods across all eight wards are participating in the free event, with everything ranging from performance art to visual art to immersive art. To plan out which neighborhoods you want to visit for Art All Night, click here.