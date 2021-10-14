Arrest made in shooting that killed three people, injured three others

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Police have made two arrests in a homicide investigation that happened on September 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

Chief Robert Contee III announced at a press conference on October 14 that 27-year-old Erwin Dubose, Jr., and 24-year-old Kamar Queen, both of Northeast D.C., were arrested and charged with premeditated First Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of the arrest, Dubose was found with a fully loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

The shooting is still under investigation, and the chief expects more arrests to be forthcoming.

Three people died in the shooting that Dubose and Queen have been charged for, and three others were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the three male victims who survived the shooting.

Three other victims, 31-year-old Donetta Dyson, 24-year-old Keenan Braxton and 37-year-old Johnny Joyner were all transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after no signs of life could be found.

The arrests were made due to work by D.C. Police and federal partners: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office.

As the investigation continues, The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000, per homicide victim, in the District of Columbia, to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

In partnership with MPD, the ATF Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $110,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.