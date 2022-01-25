Arrest made in shooting of DC police officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police said 28-year-old Davon Easton of Northwest, DC, has been arrested for shooting an officer Sunday night.

On-duty, uniformed Metro Police Department (MPD) officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of Spring Road, Northwest; at around 8:58 p.m., officers attempted to establish contact with an adult male. Police said Easton fired a gun multiple times at the officers exited the vehicle. The suspect then ran away, and an officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Courtesy MPD

In a press release, police said an illegal gun with an extended magazine, believed to have been used by the suspect, was found inside a nearby residence.

Easton is charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed, Felony Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.