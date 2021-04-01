Arrest made following robbery in D.C.

Images captured from a security camera following the burglary, courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police announced that an arrest was made on Thursday following a burglary that took place on Monday, February 15 in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road Northeast. 23-year-old Khalif Simpkins of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

Police said that two suspects broke into a residence around 9:15 p.m. in February. They then assaulted the victim, who was inside, and took property before fleeing the scene.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District made the arrest with a D.C. Superior Court warrant.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this burglary is encouraged to contact police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

