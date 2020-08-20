Arrest made after deadly stabbing in Northwest DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 43-year-old man has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed after a man was stabbed to death earlier in August.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department say Jaamil Hipps stabbed 40-year-old Sa’id Grey inside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, NW in the afternoon on August 12. Grey did not survive his injuries.

Hipps was arrested Wednesday, August 19. He is facing a Second Degree Murder charge. Detectives say the two men knew each other and got into a fight.

Hipps has prior arrests for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Aggravated Assault while Armed, and Assault with Intent to Kill.

