Arrest made after deadly stabbing in Northwest DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 43-year-old man has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed after a man was stabbed to death earlier in August.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department say Jaamil Hipps stabbed 40-year-old Sa’id Grey inside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, NW in the afternoon on August 12. Grey did not survive his injuries.
Hipps was arrested Wednesday, August 19. He is facing a Second Degree Murder charge. Detectives say the two men knew each other and got into a fight.
Hipps has prior arrests for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Aggravated Assault while Armed, and Assault with Intent to Kill.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- DC Congresswoman discusses “damage done” by Postmaster General DeJoy
- Arlington Man accused of inappropriately grabbing girl
- Virginia EMT honored with American Girl hero doll
- Uber and Lyft threaten to strand passengers in California
- Dream On Dance re-opens with new regulations to keep families safe
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App