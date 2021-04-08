“Architecture & the Question of Democracy” exhibit is opening in Dupont Underground this weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dupont Underground’s newest exhibit, Architecture and the Question of Democracy, opens on Friday, April 9 and will be open every weekend in April and May. The exhibit takes a look at reimagining Dupont Circle and doubles as a design competition.

One hundred architects from across the world submitted designs for the competition that re-designed Dupont Circle and the entrances to Dupont Underground.

The question of architecture and democracy comes as architecture works to tell a story and frame a moment in time. It serves as an opportunity for the architects to imagine the future of democracy, showing how buildings and areas change with society.

The designs from the winner of the competition will be the future of Dupont Circle, and the architecture in democracy idea is strengthened through this point, as it brings up the issue of D.C. statehood.

Julian Hunt, the founder of Dupont Underground, explained, “The city does not control its public space. In particular, it does not control Dupont Circle, which is a national park. That is partly why it has not changed for 75 years. It has not been able to respond to the needs of the neighborhood.”

The winner of the competition will be announced on opening day of the exhibit.

If you’d like to check it out, click here to reserve a ticket. There is a timed entry, per COVID-19 guidelines.