WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), the organization that anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy is part of, held a press conference on Tuesday, April 5, to give details about the five fetuses that were recovered from Handy’s home by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, March 30.

According to Handy and the PAAU Executive Director Terrisa Bukovinac, the five recovered fetuses were acquired on Friday, March 25, along with 110 other fetal remains. Bukovinac explained that she and Handy went to the Washington Surgi Clinic to advocate against abortions.

Bukovinac said when they got to the clinic, they saw a Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services truck parked outside.

“We approached the driver who was about to load two large boxes with biohazard symbols onto his truck,” she said.

At that point, Bukovinac said she informed the driver that the boxes had “dead babies” inside.

“The driver was visibly shaken. After he confirmed the boxes were from Washington Surgi, I asked him, ‘Would you be in trouble if we took one of these boxes?’ Bukovinac explained. “And he asked, ‘What would you do with them if you took one?’ Lauren said, ‘We will give them a proper burial and funeral.’ The driver thought for a second, and said, ‘okay.”

According to the women, they took the box back to Handy’s home and unpacked it to find 115 separate fetal remains.

WDVM reached out to Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services multiple times, with no response. However, according to the waste management plan customer guide, fetal remains are not a form of acceptable waste.

The guide said, “Fetal remains and human cadavers must be segregated from the medical waste stream and buried or cremated according to all applicable state and local regulations.”

Handy and Bukovinac claim to have held a naming ceremony and funeral service for the remains that were found. The 110 fetuses that are unaccounted for have been buried at an undisclosed location, according to Bukovinac.

Handy kept the five fetuses that were more fully developed and coordinated for police to pick them up after being unable to find an independent source to perform an autopsy on the remains.

Handy said, “Phoenix, Harriet, Christopher X, Angel and Holly, the children featured in the news so far, were so advanced in their gestational age and the patterns of their wounds suggest violent federal crimes.”

The group is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate whether or not the Partial-Birth Abortion Act and the Born Alive Infant Protection Act have been violated by Dr. Cesare Santangelo and Washington Surgi Clinic.

According to local laws, no crime has been committed.