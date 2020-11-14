Another D.C. COVID-19 metric in the red zone

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia’s COVID-19 metrics are taking a negative turn. The most recent update from Mayor Bowser’s office shows hospital utilization rate at 90.2 percent, which puts it in the red zone, or phase zero-one qualification.

This is the second metric to go back to the phase one qualification in a matter of days. D.C.’s daily case rate rose above 15, putting it in the red zone as well. The current rate is 16.8.

Even with the data trending negatively, the Mayor’s office has not released any information on tightening restrictions at this time.