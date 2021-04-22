Anacostia Green Boat program provides opportunity to clean river

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new sustainability program that will help clean up the Anacostia River.

It’s called the Anacostia Green Boat program and is at the Kingman and Heritage Islands. The program gives people the chance to check out the Anacostia River from a canoe or kayak for free, but there is a catch. While people do not have to pay to explore the river and islands, the Department of Energy and Environment will be giving them bags and tools to pick trash out of the water as they explore.

D.O.E.E. Director Tommy Wells said the pollution levels are at their lowest in 50 years, both with trash pollution and bacteria levels down.

Over the past year, the park and island saw a record number of visitors as well.

Wells said, “The Green Boat program helps people think about the stewardship of our great islands and our rivers, but also it is a teaching opportunity.”

The program will help officials keep track of what trash is making its way into our waterways, as people can inventory their bags of trash after they are back on land.

The program was paid for with the city’s bag tax and is only the beginning of many upcoming activities the park and island will offer. For a full list of upcoming events, click here.