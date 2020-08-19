An inside look at DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia’s DNC Roll Call

DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia addressed different topics during their roll call

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, states across the country participated in the roll call to officially nominate Joe Biden for president.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser talked about statehood for the district.

“Washington, D.C. is 706,000 residents strong,” said Bowser during the roll call, We raise families, pay taxes, and serve the United States military just like every American in the 50 states. The House of Representatives just passed a historic piece of legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st.”

In Maryland, Baltimore city council president Brandon Scott and college student, Bianca Shah talked about Biden’s plan for racial justice in the economy.

“Black lives matter and when it comes to racial justice, Black opportunity matters,” said Scott.

“When Joe Biden rebuilt our middle class, he won’t leave anybody behind. His plan for capital for Black entrepreneurs” said, Shah.

Activist Khizr Khan cast Virginia’s vote in which he discussed the riots in Charlottesville.

“We were attacked again when Donald Trump praised those racist turning his back on a community that just wanted peace,” said Khan. “That was the day that Joe Biden decided to join this battle for the soul of America.”

In West Virginia, veteran educator and union organizer, Fred Albert, discussed how teachers and parents can work together to create change.

“Elections matter, but so does optimism,” said Albert. “So let us keep fighting to guarantee a quality education for all of our children and let us elected a president who will fight alongside us.”

History will be made when California senator, Kalama Harris, accepts the bid for vice president. She will become the first woman and person of color to accept the nomination.

