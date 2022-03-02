WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The White House on Wednesday attempted to discourage Americans who were considering joining the fight in Ukraine to repel the invasion of Russian troops.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged “all citizens of the world” to travel to Ukraine and help fight against the unprovoked invasion instigated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” Zelenskiy said in a statement on Sunday.

When asked if President Joe Biden would support Americans who wanted to go fight, administration officials pointed to the State Department’s recent travel advisory in Ukraine.

“Ukrainians have shown their courage and they are calling on every resource and lever they have to defend themselves. We applaud their bravery, however, our travel advisory remains. U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine,” Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to The Hill.

Despite the administration’s warning, many Americans have expressed an interest in helping Ukraine fend off Putin’s forces.

Following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine lifted its travel visa requirements for foreign volunteers wishing to enter the country.

A questionnaire was also circulated across social media by Ukraine’s embassy for any foreign citizen wishing to help in the war effort.

Despite Zelensky’s plea for help, President Biden has reiterated that he will not deploy U.S. soldiers to Ukraine.