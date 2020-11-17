Amazon brings faster same-day delivery to D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. residents who order from Amazon might see their orders showing up faster than before. Thanks to a new mini fulfillment center that opened in Springfield, Virginia, customers can see their item on their doorstep in as little as five hours after clicking “order.”

“We’re bringing our same-day service, now even faster, to customers in the Washington DC area,” said Amazon spokesperson Robin Handaly.

Handaly said that their new mini fulfillment center is about one-tenth the size of a regular center, but it is improving delivery speeds for over 40 million different items. These items can be delivered throughout the day in four different windows.

These same-day orders are free for Prime members if the order is $35 or above. Otherwise, shipping includes a $2.99 charge.

Handaly said customers can order “anything from toys to pets so dog food, household items like I said diapers, food, non-perishable items a broad selection of a lot of different categories.”

“This is really a great thing for the community too. Because we’re building the center, this new fulfillment center, we’ve been able to add hundreds of jobs to that location, as well as our delivery drivers who are the same delivery drivers who deliver orders today. It’s just more opportunities for them with the flexible schedule workday,” Handaly said.

The fulfillment center opened this March. The fast delivery speeds also help Amazon reduce carbon emissions.