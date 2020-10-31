Almost 200 homes coming to Ward 4

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd broke ground on Riggs Park Place on Friday, October 30. They were joined by the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Riggs Park Place will be a housing community with townhomes, apartments and retail. It is at the corner of Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, NE.

In a statement, the Mayor said, “Today is a special day in Ward 4, and we are excited to start construction on Riggs Park Place, a community where D.C. residents from all walks of life can call home. We’re going to keep investing in projects that bring housing, particularly affordable housing, to neighborhoods across all eight wards.”

The project will be done in two phases, and will offer affordable housing as a portion of each phase.

“I couldn’t be prouder to break ground at this historic development after working for years with the community, developers and other stakeholders,” said Councilmember Todd. “This new community in the Riggs Park/Fort Totten neighborhood is a huge win for our seniors who wish to age in place, our families and individuals alike who are looking for an affordable place to live. It is these economic opportunities and creation of affordable housing that will uplift our communities and help us make an equitable recovery.”