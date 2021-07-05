Almost 100 outdoor fires sparked from fireworks, over 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Fourth of July weekend was busy for first responders in the District of Columbia.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services report responding to 96 outdoor fires on July 4th that were related to fireworks. There were also three structure fires and four vehicle fires caused by the explosives.

Out of all calls, there were only four reported injuries that were minor burns.

The Fire Prevention Division also confiscated 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks, which is 235,000 pieces.