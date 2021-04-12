All District residents 16 and older eligible for vaccines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — All District of Columbia residents 16-years-old and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Muriel Bowser reminded everyone to make sure they pre-register for the vaccine.

She said, “We are also approaching the time when everyone in the region is available and eligible in their home state as well, where we will be on the same page, so we are encouraging you to pre-register where you live.”

In D.C., the pre-registration site is vaccinate.dc.gov. For Marylanders, use covidvax.maryland.gov. Virginians should use vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Mayor Bowser added, “It’s important that our whole region gets vaccinated because of how we live, work and play in this region. We want everyone to have the protection of the vaccine.”