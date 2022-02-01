Alexandria man dead after DC shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Tarek Boothe, 27-years-old, of Alexandria, VA, has died from a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 31, Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a report of shooting at around 6:13 p.m., when they arrived they found Boothe, and DC Fire and EMS took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after “all lifesaving efforts.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.