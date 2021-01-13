Airbnb to block and cancel DC reservations during inauguration week

(WDVM) — Airbnb has announced that it will cancel all reservations in the DC metro area during inauguration week.

According to a press release, the move is in response to local, state, and federal officials urging people not to travel to Washington, D.C.

“We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the Inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations. Airbnb’s work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, D.C. officials, Metro Police and Members of Congress throughout this week. In particular, Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration. Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration. “

The site says that all guests and host will be refunded in full.

The company has already banned accounts belonging to people who were identified as being associated with hate groups or involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Originally, the company had shared a prevention plan for keeping people with bad intentions from booking during the inauguration. The plan included: