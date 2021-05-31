Air travel numbers are on the rise

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Travel officials from AAA expected millions of Americans to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend and TSA airport officials predicted there would be an influx in travelers flying to their destinations — and they were right.

Courtesy: TSA

So far, airport numbers from TSA have been updated, showing nearly two million people traveled on Friday, heading out of town for the long weekend–the highest number of travelers since March of 2020.

For the past few weeks, traveler numbers have been the highest on weekends, a change of pace from typical business travel as more are traveling for leisure.

“We have seen a trend since the start of the pandemic, and that trend is that Sundays tend to be some of the busiest days for travel, that was not previously the case pre-COVID,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

With vaccination numbers on the rise, officials believe travel numbers will continue to increase especially as many plan their summer vacations.