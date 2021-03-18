Ahead of U.S. meeting with China, East Turkistan Government in Exile protests

On Thursday, Prime Minister Hudayar said the “sanctions and statements of concern alone are not enough.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s top two diplomats in Alaska Thursday. Ahead of the meeting, the East Turkistan Government in Exile and its Prime Minister Salih Hudayar protested outside the U.S. Department of State.

China has fought for control of the East Turkistan region since 1949. Over 3 million ethnic Uyghurs and other Turkic people are imprisoned in Chinese concentration camps. Since January, the U.S. government and Canada’s and The Netherlands’ parliaments have recognized the Uyghur imprisonment as a genocide.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Hudayar said the “sanctions and statements of concern alone are not enough,” and reminded the public that the international community failed to act in time to save the millions imprisoned and exterminated by the Nazis during World War II.

The prisoners are subjected to rape and physical violence, torture, organ harvesting, sterilization, forced abortion, forced indoctrination, and execution. “The world needs to recognize that China is not a country, but rather it is an evil empire that is built on imperialism, genocide, and subjugation,” Hudayar said.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile is demanding the U.S. take China to international criminal court and prosecute Chinese diplomats. It’s also asking the U.S. to bring the Uyghurs’ case to the United Nations Security Council.

Hudayar also wants more tariffs and sanctions on China and he wants Uyghurs’ asylum applications to be expedited.