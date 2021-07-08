Affordable housing unit for senior citizens opens in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia senior citizens now have another option for affordable housing.

Mayor Muriel Bowser officially opened the apartment complex on Kennedy Street NW on Wednesday, July 7 with a ribbon-cutting. The complex brings 38 units for residents 55 and older who earn no more than 50% of the area’s median income.

Of the 38 units, one is an efficiency apartment and the others are one-bedroom. The complex is named in honor of Todd Lee, a District housing advocate who died last year.

Terri Hill, a future resident, said, “I’m privileged to live here in a building with his name on it. I feel honored and blessed for someone to ask me where I live, and I’m going to say the Todd A. Lee Senior Residence.”

“The Todd A. Lee Senior Residences embody our DC values and represent the importance of having safe and affordable homes for our seniors to age in place, in the communities they know and love,” said Mayor Bowser. “Todd’s legacy will live on through the many families he helped stay in DC, through the innovative programs he created, and now through these beautiful homes for our seniors.”

The first floor of the building features a common area space, cyber cafe, gym, bike storage and more. There is also space available for retailers.