WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s no secret that abortion is hands-down one of the most controversial and polarizing issues in America. There are still lots of questions in the wake of the leaked opinion by Justice Samuel Alito including what all of this could mean if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Just over half of the states in the U.S. have trigger laws that will effectively ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. According to Planned Parenthood, this means 36 million women — or around one in five women — across the country will be without access to legal abortions.

“It boils down to women’s ability to self determine their ability to fully participate in, in the job in the job market to determine when and if to have a child to determine the trajectory of their lives,” Planned Parenthood said.

“Women will die from this like, when women don’t have access to abortion, things happen and people die,” said Justine Maffei, an abortion-rights supporter.

16 states are poised to protect a woman’s access to abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned but some anti-abortion activists disagree with that decision.

Anti-abortion protestor Anna Lulis said, “I understood that human life began at fertilization. There’s a unique, distinct separate DNA from the mother at that point. And so if human life starts at that point, that individual has human rights, human rights that shouldn’t be protected.”

Studies show women of color would suffer most if the law of the land is overturned.

Vic Callahan, abortion rights supporter said, “It’s really showing that there’s like really two Americans one that is like, you know, really, like wealthy and you know, there are the streets paved and gold is one reality in the us. But then there’s another reality for like minorities and women of color, who don’t have the who are constant whose rights are constantly targeted. By politicians. And then like these, like these types of actions are taken, like behind basically overnight.”

“There are tremendous disparities and people’s ability to access health care, including abortion, and we know that should this opinion, become law, it will have dramatic and really deleterious disastrous effects, particularly for women of color,” Planned Parenthood said.

One activist outside of the supreme court believes the abortion industry targets minority communities.

“I also know that the abortion industry targets the black community. Specifically, most of Planned Parenthoods are in walking distance from minority communities. I think that is perpetuating issues that you just mentioned that they instead of fixing those issues, they’re saying, well, let’s just eliminate a people group and I think that is an issue in and of itself, and you should correct that and then focus on these other issues,” said Lulis.

Planned Parenthood says this is not true. They said they have a 100-year history of providing services to communities in need and want to continue pushing for families to have access to resources such as paid child care, universal healthcare and more funding for schools.

Both the president and vice president have made statements about the matter. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at the Emily’s List Gala, which is hosted by an organization working to create and push for democratic pro-choice women in local, state, and national leadership roles.