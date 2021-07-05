Activists march from White House to U.S. State Department on anniversary of Urumqi Massacre

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Activists marched from the White House to the U.S. State Department to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Urumqi Massacre, a violent day of attacks between Uyghurs and the Han people in China.

“The Chinese government perpetrated a massacre of thousands of peaceful protesters and random Uyghurs and other Turkish civilians, and it ended in bloodshed,” said Salif Hudayar, Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

Following the massacre, the Chinese government held many Uyghurs. Now, activists are searching for their loved ones and speaking out against Xinjiang education through concentration camps in East Turkistan.

“I wouldn’t call it a camp because it is literally a prison away from your family, loved ones…There, I faced sexual abuse, hunger, and torture,” said camp survivor Tursunay Ziawudun.

Now, activists and survivors calling on the united states to intervene to stop the ongoing genocide.

“Engaging in intervention if necessary by boycotting the Beijing 2022 Olympics, by granting us humanitarian support refugee status,” said Hudayar.

All these years later, the suffering of being imprisoned at the re-education camps still haunts Ziawudun.

“I want the world, U.S. To take an action to stop this genocide,” said Ziawudun.

A total of 50 activists and survivors attended Monday’s event.

