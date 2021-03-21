Activists denounce anti-Asian racism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is grieving after a string shootings in Atlanta that left 8 people dead.

People from all walks of life gathered in McPherson Square to protest the recent violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leo Nguyen pulled this rally together with the Coalition on Human Needs to provide AAPI community members and allies a space to denounce the recent anti-Asian racism.

“To come together, to grieve, to have a chance to connect, and to have a chance to process this tragedy in each other’s presence,” Ngyuen said. “And also a chance for us to call for change and lastly to celebrate each other’s presence while we are here.”

Ngyuen came to the United States as an exchange student 8 years ago from Vietnam and has consistently experienced racism and microaggressions. He attended high school in Kansas where he was frequently asked whether he ate dogs among other racist comments. More recently, he has questioned whether he made the right decision to leave his family and home country behind.

Joy Masha is a volunteer with the Coalition on Human Needs who also supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m here in solidarity as a Black Lives Matter member in supporting all communities as well,” Masha said. “When this murder happened, I just really knew that it was time to speak up and speak out that together, we need to fight against White supremacy.”

Roberto Dyea came out to support AAPI members as well as other members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color or BOPIC community as he too has experienced racism in this country. Dyea is a member of the Pueblo Laguna tribe and stated that he and his boyfriend have both been victims of racist remarks. They attended the rally to support their Asian American friends and to be allies to other communities of color.

“White Europeans call it the ‘China Virus’ but the thing is though many people forget how the colonizers from Europe happened to bring many diseases to my people in my indigenous tribe,” Dyea stated. “The fact that they call it china virus is completely contradictory.”

Nyugen stated that anti-Asian racism is not a new phenomenon in the United States. He hopes that this activism and attention does not fade as people continue going about their daily lives.

“Get out of your comfort zone and put yourself in other people shoes and really actively seek ways that you can do in your local community,” Nyugen exclaimed.

Nguyen supports two bills that have been introduced in Congress that address anti-Asian racism and racially-charged hate crimes.