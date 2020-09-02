Acting US Attorney denies claims made by DC Mayor after weekend of protests

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C.’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser, and the acting US Attorney are coming to blows this week after Bowser said prosecutors have been “reluctant” to pursue cases against violence.

After this past weekend of unrest in D.C., Bowser said it was “outside agitators” who came to D.C. which caused major problems for local businesses and residents.

Bowser said there are currently 68 felony warrants waiting for processing at the US attorney’s office, including three on police officers.

“Those outside groups of people… We don’t know who they are necessarily who funds them who organizes them, but we know that they came together to create havoc and they are not the same as our residents who proudly say… Black Lives Matter,’ said Bowser during a press conference earlier this week.

The Acting United States Attorney, Michael Sherwin, fought back in a statement saying

“The recent portrayal of the federal response to violence in the district as insufficiently vigorous seems to contrast sharply with your earlier criticism of federal response in the district as overly aggressive.” Michael Sherwin, Acting United States Attorney

Police chief Pete Newsham supported the mayor’s claims.