Absentee ballots start arriving in DC mailboxes Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s time to vote. The DC Board of Elections said ballots will start arriving in your mail starting Tuesday. The District is mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters, even if you plan to vote in-person, with hopes to making voting accessible for all during the pandemic.

Courtesy: DC Board of Elections

When you receive your ballot, the envelope should look like the photograph above. Make sure to follow all instructions when filling out your ballot and sealing the envelope.

Once you fill out your ballot, you have three choices: mail it, place it in a ballot drop box, or return it to any polling place once early voting starts. Click here to see different drop of locations throughout the District.

If you choose to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked or otherwise shown to have been sent on or before Election Day. It must arrive no later than the tenth day after the Election Day, according to the DC Board of Elections.

You can track your mail-in ballot through the Board of Elections by clicking here.

If you decide not to vote with your absentee ballot, you can vote in-person early or on Election Day. Click here for a list of locations to vote across Washington, D.C on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m in-person. Click here for a list of Early Voting Centers.

