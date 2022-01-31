AAA Mid Atlantic urges drivers to pay attention to their tires

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is urging drivers to pay attention to their tires in order to make it through the winter.

AAA says they’ve received a large number of calls for improper inflation and tread depth, so it’s important to remember As the temperature drops, so will tire pressures.

Experts say before anyone hops on the road, it’s important to check on the car’s tire pressure. Drivers can usually find your car’s recommended air pressure on a sticker inside the driver’s door.

AAA says tires that contain the specified amount of tire pressure last longer and contribute to vehicle safety.

“In just the first few weeks of the year we have seen tire-related calls that amount to more than 25% of the total volume for all of last winter – and we still have almost two months to go,” says Edward Hickey, manager for AAA Club Fleet Operations in Baltimore. “Drivers must make sure their tires are properly inflated and that they have sufficient tread to grip wet or snow-covered roads.”

“Checking your tire depth is pretty easy. If motorists want to determine if they have significant tread depth, they can take a quarter, and place it upside down, into a tread groove with the top of Washington’s head facing down, if the top of Washington’s head is exposed, you know it’s time for new tires,” said Regina Ali, Spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

For more tips to ensure the performance and safety of your tires, visit AAA.com/TheExtraMile