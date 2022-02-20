AAA declares a nationwide new and used car shortage

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Consumers are paying the highest prices ever for new or used cars.

AAA is seeing a nationwide shortage of new and used cars, and consumers are now paying extreme prices.

The average price of new cars according to the auto club has jumped to almost fifteen percent. This is due to rental car companies having to sell their car fleets during the pandemic.

AAA is also saying due to supply chains issue, parts for new cars are becoming more expensive.

AAA is suggesting that if you’re looking for a new car negotiate the price as much as possible to get the best deal.

But one of the best options, according to AAA, is to keep your old vehicle for a little longer.