A story of survival: how a woman helped her sister fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Arkansas coronavirus survivor Candy Appleton is lucky to be alive after she was hospitalized for three months. She’s got the hospital’s medical team to thank, but she’s also here today thanks in large part to her sister, Cyndi Radke, who lives in the D.C. area.

“For people who don’t believe [in the coronavirus], take a look at me,” said Appleton. “Because I was a nonbeliever.”

Appleton is on an oxygen tank 24/7. She lost her bottom two teeth from biting down on a ventilator for so long. She and her husband go on drives occasionally — the only activity she feels safe enough to do.

She also struggles with her short term memory. “I couldn’t even tell you what I had for lunch yesterday.”

She may be the older of the two, but when Appleton was hospitalized with Covid-19 complications, her sister did what she’s always done — she took the lead. If Radke hadn’t been around, Appleton says she would be “scattered over the ocean.”

“My sister is the kindest person on the planet,” Radke said. They haven’t lived in the same place since they were in their twenties, but they’ve remained close.

In September, Radke rented a house in Florida for a surprise visit with her mom. She didn’t hear back from Appleton and just assumed she was busy. Then she got a call from her son-in-law, who told her to convince Appleton to go to the doctor and get a COVID test. He told her Appleton was extremely fatigued.

The next day, she was hospitalized with breathing difficulties and tested positive for COVID-19.

When Appleton was hospitalized, Radke kept in touch by phone. She and her mother, a former nurse, opted not to ventilate Appleton when she was admitted. Instead, they went for the safer option: a BiPAP, which Appleton didn’t take to very well.

“They actually had to tie her hands to the bed because she would rip off the BiPAP,” Radke remembered. It’s one of Appleton’s only memories from the three months she spent in the hospital. She wasn’t lucid until she was discharged and sent to rehab.

The BiPAP wasn’t working. Appleton sent a text to her daughter that said in part: “I love you…the end is near…and tell daddy that I love him too.” The next day, she was intubated. She spent 63 days in the intensive care unit.

She wasn’t allowed visitors for obvious reasons, so Radke sent an iPad to her hospital room.

“And I would tell her, ‘Candy, I’ve got you. You do what you need to do, but I’ve got everything else. I’ve got you,’” she said. “I told her she was going to be OK, she was fighting the good fight, she was kicking COVID’s butt, and that she was loved, she was needed, and that she was wanted and that she had to get better.”

She took so many notes that Appleton’s entire medical history is saved on pages and pages held together by a hefty binder. Radke took photos of their calls: when the nurse shaved Appleton’s hair off because combing her hair was too painful; Appleton’s swollen face, eyes, and hands; Appleton’s thumbs-up when she came out of the coma.

Appleton’s daughter and husband were allowed a visit for just five minutes, but Radke says Appleton couldn’t stay awake. The next day she went into respiratory failure while Radke was on FaceTime with her. Appleton’s pulmonologist told Radke and her mom that she had a 30 percent chance of survival.

“My mother said that was a punch in the gut,” Radke said. “I thought that was great. I was like, ‘Well, it’s better than 10 percent. It’s better than 15 percent or 20. We’ve got this.’” Appleton’s pulmonologist would later call her his miracle.

“They went above and beyond to help my sister. By not wearing our masks and physically distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, we’re putting them at risk,” Radke said.

Now, Appleton’s on a mission to donate tablets to hospitals across the country so other patients’ families can be there for them. She says she’s waiting for God to point her in the right direction.

“He let me live to do something about this, and I just haven’t quite figured it out yet.”