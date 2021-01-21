A preview of next week’s vaccination effort in DC

Next week, the District will receive 8,775 Pfizer doses and 5,600 Moderna doses.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Restaurants are allowed to resume indoor dining, starting Friday morning, at 25 percent capacity or a max of 250 people.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The bottom line, she says: D.C. needs more vaccines.

As of January 16, 62,200 doses were delivered to D.C. residents and employees. On Thursday, Bowser previewed what’s to come.

Next week, the District will receive 8,775 Pfizer doses for public school staff, charter school staff, the Metropolitan Police Department, and seniors who lack access to a pharmacy.

The D.C. Housing Authority and Sibley and Johns Hopkins Hospitals have identified 14 communities that house at least 100 seniors. The DCHA and the hospitals’ healthcare workers have partnered to vaccinate seniors on-site.

“Some of these seniors who live in these communities may have transportation challenges,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the DC Department of Health, “or even with a transportation network that is put together for them, the seniors may be a little reluctant to schedule appointments at these sites because of the coordination that is required for scheduling their transport.”

The District will also receive 5,600 Moderna doses for pharmacies, people living in community housing, and other individuals who qualify.

For individuals, appointments will be released every Thursday and Friday morning for eligible residents in priority zip codes, which include Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8.