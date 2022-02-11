New bill in Congress will fund implicit bias training for educators

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new bill proposed in Congress will fund implicit bias training for educators.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced the Combating Implicit Bias in Education Act after seeing multiple studies that confirmed the impact bias has on school discipline and academic achievement.

“As Republican-led states try to stop the teaching of the role of race in American history – in their words, Critical Race Theory – this bill is more important than ever. It would give school districts the right tools to address this bias,” Norton said. “Every student deserves the opportunity and support to succeed in school, and my bill will help address these harmful biases.”

The act will create a $30 million grant program for schools to train teachers, principals and other personnel on implicit bias. The program would cover both actual and perceived race, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

If it passes, the Institute of Education Sciences at the Department of Education will evaluate and report on the effectiveness of the training.